Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

