Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $289.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.