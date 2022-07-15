Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,908 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

