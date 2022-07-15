Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $998,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

