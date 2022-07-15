Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

