Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 48,486 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of LivePerson worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

LPSN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.36.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

