Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) PT Lowered to €10.80 at Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (MDIBY)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.