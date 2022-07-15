Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) PT Lowered to €10.80 at Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

