Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 4.9% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.88. 2,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 840,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 410,234 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

