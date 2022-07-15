Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 227,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,630,770 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.93.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. abrdn plc raised its position in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

