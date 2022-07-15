Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 725,531 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $25.50.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,040,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

