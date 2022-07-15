Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,903,723 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.