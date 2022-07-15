Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 122,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,398,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.