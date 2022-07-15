Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 443,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 15,180,745 shares.The stock last traded at $28.91 and had previously closed at $31.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

