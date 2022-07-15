ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 369,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,618,193 shares.The stock last traded at $50.18 and had previously closed at $49.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

