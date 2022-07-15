Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 206,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,581,689 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Veru alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of -0.41.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veru by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veru by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.