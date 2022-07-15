Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 65,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,096,237 shares.The stock last traded at $61.05 and had previously closed at $62.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.