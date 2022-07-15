Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,233,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,782,048 shares.The stock last traded at $283.79 and had previously closed at $286.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

