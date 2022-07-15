iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 188,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,899,685 shares.The stock last traded at $109.98 and had previously closed at $109.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.