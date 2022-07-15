iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 188,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,899,685 shares.The stock last traded at $109.98 and had previously closed at $109.99.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
