Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 347,448 shares.The stock last traded at $19.86 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.