Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.59. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $92,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $43,106.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,297 shares of company stock valued at $798,410.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,427,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

