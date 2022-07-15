E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.41. E2open Parent shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 26,449 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETWO. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,176.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $520,050. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

