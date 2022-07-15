Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $30.67

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.67, but opened at $29.37. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 2,727 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

