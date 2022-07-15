Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $103.57

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.57, but opened at $99.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 9 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.