Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $103.57

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.57, but opened at $99.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 9 shares.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
