Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.60. Agora shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,199 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on API. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $525.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agora by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Agora by 81.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 896,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Agora by 95.0% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 929,824 shares during the last quarter.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.