Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.60. Agora shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,199 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on API. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
The firm has a market cap of $525.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agora by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agora by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Agora by 81.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 896,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Agora by 95.0% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 929,824 shares during the last quarter.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.