Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,376 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.