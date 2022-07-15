Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Down to $8.48

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,376 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
