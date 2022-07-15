Wells Fargo & Company Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $137.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.69.

MMM stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

