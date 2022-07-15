Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($70.65) to GBX 5,650 ($67.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($77.31) to GBX 6,100 ($72.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($71.36) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,342.20.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.09. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

