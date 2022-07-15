SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.34. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

