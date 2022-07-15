Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.72. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,069 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
