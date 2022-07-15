Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.72. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,069 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

