nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $30.44. nCino shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 3,709 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

