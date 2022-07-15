Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.48. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

