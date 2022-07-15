Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.66

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $17.80. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4,470 shares traded.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.