Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.18. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

