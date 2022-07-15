Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $189.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

