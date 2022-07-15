Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ASEKY stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Aisin has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

