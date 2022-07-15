Morgan Stanley Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $28.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of LSPD opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.20.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

