Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Middleby by 7,624.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.