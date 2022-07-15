Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PRE stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.