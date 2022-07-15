KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush cut Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $16,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

