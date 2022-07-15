Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $18.34 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
