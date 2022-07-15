Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $18.34 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.