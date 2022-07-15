MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MacroGenics to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

