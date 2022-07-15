Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.88.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.