U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on USB. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.