Citigroup Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 894,224 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

