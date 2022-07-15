Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

