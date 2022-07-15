Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.