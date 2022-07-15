Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 53.3%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of APHLF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.