Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Drops By 53.3%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of APHLF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

