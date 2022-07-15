Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 400.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.29.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
