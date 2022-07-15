Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 400.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.29.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.