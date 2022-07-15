Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $63.91 on Friday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

