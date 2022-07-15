AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, an increase of 871.9% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,595.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at 43.90 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of 43.90 and a 52-week high of 44.83.

Get AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from €27.00 ($27.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.